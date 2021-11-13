Knockavilla down Éire Óg/Treacys in West U21B hurling

Ollies Bar West U21B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 5-14 (29)

Eire Og / Sean Treacys 1-20 (23)

John O’Shea at Clonoulty

Championship favourites, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, were pushed all the way in this entertaining Ollies Bar, New Inn, West Under 21B Hurling Championship quarter final at Clonoulty on Saturday.

Played in good weather conditions, with no wind, they were made to pull out all the stops in the final quarter as they trailed by three points at the second half water break. Having played second fiddle on the scoreboard from the fifth minute, three final quarter goals from Ben Ryan (2), who finished with a hat trick, and one from Ger O’Dwyer, paved the way for this victory as they outscored the Combo by 3-4 to 0-3.

The Eire Og / Treacys combination were over reliant on the accuracy of Aidan Griffin from placed balls throughout. He finished with 0-13 to his credit, with all bar one coming from ten frees and two wonderful side line cuts. Kickhams, on the other hand, had Ben Ryan who finished with 3-1 from open play and in the end was the difference between the sides.

Kickhams opened the scoring with two points in the fourth and fifth minutes from a Conor Horgan free and one from play by Ben Ryan. The combo settled and Pat Dawson pulled one back before Aidan Griffin converted two frees to go one up after seven minutes.

Cian Mooney got in for a goal at the dressing room end and Griffin followed up with a long-range effort from open play. Jamie Duncan raised a green flag for Kickhams with ten minutes on the clock but Aidan Griffin hit three as the water break approached. A Conor Horgan converted free left four between the sides at the water break, 1-7 to 1-3.

After the water break Ben Ryan got his first goal of the day when he cut in from the corner, beat two defenders and crashed to the roof of the net at the far end, for what was the goal of the game.

The combo rallied through Aidan Griffin from placed balls, and Cian Mooney, Pat Dawson and Paudie Bradshaw from play. The accuracy of Conor Horgan from frees kept Kickhams in touch to leave the half time score 1-12 to 2-6 in favour of the combo.

The third quarter was very even, both on the score board and in general play with neither side dominating. Shane Farrell and David Fox converting two apiece while Horgan and Griffin dealt with the placed balls. Three points still separated the sides with fifteen minutes remaining.

Following the water break, Kickhams upped their game considerably. Orrin Jones and Jamie Duncan cut the deficit to the minimum with two well taken scores. Pat Dawson doubled the combo’s lead with ten minutes remaining. Ben Ryan got his second, and Kickham’s third, when he got on the end of a Jack Breen free to flick the ball past Ailbe Ryan in the combo goal. Conor Horgan added a point from a placed ball to go two up.

However, the combo were far from finished and two converted frees from Aidan Griffin tied the game up with four minutes remaining. From the puck out, Kickhams attacked up the stand side of the field and a Ger O’Dwyer attempted shot for a point dropped short and ended in the net.

This was a decisive blow to the combo as the clock headed towards thirty minutes. With time almost up, Ben Ryan had the last say as he gathered possession from a scrummage on the twenty meter line and crashed to the net to give Kickhams a six point winning margin.

Scores and Teams:

Kickhams: Ben Ryan (3-1), Conor Horgan (0-9 frees), Jamie Duncan (1-1), Ger O’Dwyer (1-0), Shane Farrell (0-2), Orrin Jones (0-1).

Eire Og/Sean Treacys: Aidan Griffin (0-13, 0-10 frees, 0-2 side line), Cian Mooney (1-1), Pat Dawson (0-3), David Fox (0-2), Paudie Bradshaw (0-1).

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Jack Breen, Alan Butler, Ben Loughman, Cathal Carr, Jack Ryan, Stephen Browne, Ger O’Dwyer (Captain), Jamie Duncan, Eddie Daly, Joe Fitzgerald, Lorcan Carr, Brendan O’Dwyer, Conor Horgan, Shane Farrell, Ben Ryan

Subs: Aidan Duggan, Orrin Jones, Reuben Bourke, Jack O’Neill

Eire Og / Sean Treacys: Ailbe Ryan, Stephen McDonald, Brendan O’Dwyer, Brian Nolan, Chris Egan, Paul Nolan, Paul Devlin (Captain), Stevie Carr, Paidi Bradshaw, Jack Kingston, Aidan Griffin, David Fox, Pat Dawson, Cian Mooney, Cillian Kennedy

Subs: Eoin Sheldon, Stephen Rochford, Daniel Kelly

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Thurles Gaels)