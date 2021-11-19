Science Week: When a Tipperary teacher says 'Jump' - You say 'How High?'

Teacher Deirdre Mullins of St Anne’s School in Tipperary Town makes a jump for a test pictured at “The Science behind a successful athlete” event in University of Limerick
SCIENCE WEEK AT ST ANNE’S, TIPPERARY TOWN
Transition year students at St Anne’s in Tipperary Town organised a packed schedule of events for Science Week, which took place between Sunday, November 7 and Sunday, November 14.
This is a taste of what was on offer. A Question a Day where a Science question is read out each morning, over the school intercom, one senior question and one junior question. On Wednesday, November 10, First and Second Year students took part in a Junior Science Quiz. On Thursday, November 11, Third Years experienced a virtual presentation from UL entitled: ‘The Amazing Cosmos Journey’ given by Robert Hill, ESA and Director of the Northern Ireland (NI) Space Office. On the same day from 1pm to 3pm, Transition Years visited The Physical Education and Sport Science Department at UL to take part in an interactive and practical session “The Science behind a Successful Athlete”, organised by Dr Brian Carsen. All Transition Year students had an enjoyable time and were delighted to experience this event face to face after all the Covid-19 lockdowns.
On Tuesday, November 23 the Transition Years will visit Fota Wildlife Park.
We hope that they will have an enjoyable time and a valuable learning experience at Fota.
Supplied by Martin Quinn
