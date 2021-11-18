Miller Shield to raise funds for Scoil Chormaic

Tipperary GAA have announced that proceeds from the recently re-ignited Miller Shield are set to go towards fundraising.

The 2021 Miller Shield Inter Divisional hurling tournament gets under way this Saturday November 20th there will be no set admission fee to the games over the coming weeks, as patrons will be asked to make a donation of their choice to Scoil Chormaic Cashel as they enter the venues.

Scoil Chormaic is a vibrant school providing educational services for 222 students with specific special educational needs, intellectual disabilities and Autism aged from 3 to 18 years.

In line with the schools motto: Enlightenment, Empowerment and Enjoyment, they aim to ensure that Scoil Chormaic is a school in which each individual student has the opportunity to reach his or her full potential in an environment where he or she feels safe, secure and valued.

Tipperary GAA County Board Chairman Joe Kennedy said “Tipperary GAA has always tried to make a contribution to good causes at every possible opportunity and we feel that the 2021 Miller Shield gives us a chance to do that once more. Scoil Chormaic in Cashel is a fantastic school with wonderful staff who are totally devoted to the students they serve and we are delighted to do what we can to raise badly needed funds for the school”.

Principal of Scoil Chormaic Lorraine Lowry said ” Scoil Chormaic are incredibly grateful to be part of such a wonderful, supportive community and to have the support of Tipperary GAA means so much to our school community. Fundraisers are essential in providing our children with much needed resources. Our children deserve the the very best and we are very proud to be part of the Miller Shield. We wish all of the teams and team managements the very best of luck in the Tournament over the coming weeks”.