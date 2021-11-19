St Mary's Newport launch Remembrance Tree and visit the cinema as Gaeilge

Gaeilge 24: St Mary’s Secondary School, Newport, along with many other schools throughout the country took part in Gaeilge 24. A national campaign to raise awareness of the Irish language and a challenge to speak Irish for 24 hours. A great effort was made by the students and €258 was raised for Conradh na Gaeilge by selling chocolate bars. We look forward to spreading the Irish language further within the school and the community!

Soccer Match by Luke Ryan, sixth year St Mary's student: St Mary’s got the win over CBS Sexton Street, with the first half beginning Newport grabbed the first goal with Jay Ryan sending the ball across for Luke Ryan to slot it away. Couple of minutes later a ball through from Jamie long to Luke Ryan to put it past the goalie. Another clinical goal from Jay Ryan with the ball from Eoin Sheldon. Luke Ryan managed to grab a hattrick and another goal before half time. Second half began and Richkov Boevi with a flying header into the back of the net. He managed to grab another goal from another corner. And Conor Brett scoring two goals with a lovely finish into the bottom corner to finish the match 9-1

Transition Year: Our Transition Year students visited the Odeon in Castletroy to see the newest Gaeilge film Arracht. Arracht, meaning monster, is an Irish period drama directed and written by Tomás Ó Súilleabháin and set during the Great Famine of Ireland. It was selected as the Irish entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. Thank you to the Odeon Castletroy for facilitating this trip!

Debating team: It was the first round out of three for the Concern School Debates. St Mary's Secondary Newport v Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine Kenmare. We were the proposition for the motion that school strikes are an effective way of getting governments to act on Climate Change.

Remembrance Tree: During the month of November, as is tradition, St Mary's have displayed a remembrance tree in the school hall where students can attach a paper leaf with a deceased loved one's name on it.

U19 hurling: On Thursday 11th November, St. Mary’s Newport played St Munchin’s in the first round of the Munster Post Primary Schools in the Corn Sheain Ui hAnragain competition. St Mary’s Newport came on top with a score of 4-11 to 2-14, in a game that was a very tough battle throughout.

Both teams gave a very good display of skill and hard work rate but it was Newport’s goalkeeper, Phelim O’Reilly who pulled off a one on one save in the dying minutes of the game to keep Newport ahead. Honourable mentions to Shane Flanagan and Mark Nicolas were pivotal players in Newport’s win.