Nenagh cinema set to re-open before Christmas

Extensive renovation works currently taking place at Nenagh’s Omniplex cinema are scheduled to be finished in time for the busy festive period at Christmas
Continuous and extensive renovations have been ongoing in recent months at the four-screen cinema at Summerhill, which has been closed for most of 2021.
Nenagh Cinema, which is operated and owned by Omniplex Cinemas, issued the update yesterday alongside an announcement that they’ll construct new cinemas in Ballinasloe and Mullingar.
Total investment in the three sites comes to over €11 million, and has created over 100 construction jobs and will create a further 65 full and part-time roles when the cinemas are in open and operational before the end of the year.
