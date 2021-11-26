Search

26 Nov 2021

Tipp Town Garda Station launch community Santa for seniors

Tipp Town Garda Station launch community Santa for seniors

Tipperary Town Garda station have today launched their Community Santa for Seniors drive, where members of the public can donate a gift to a resident in a Nursing Home across the District.

2021 has been another difficult year for everyone across the country, and in particular the more vulnerable in  society, which is why we the staff at Tipperary Town Garda Station are looking to spread some Christmas cheer this year.

This appeal is an excellent initiative and gifts can be dropped off at Tipperary Town Garda Station before Saturday the 11th December.

Please see details below on the types of gifts which will be well received with senior citizens according to the appeal, and they also inviting local school children to make and send  Christmas cards that will be hand delivered to nursing home residents over the festive season.

For more information on how you can help spread the smiles this December, please contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670.

