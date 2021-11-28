Booster clinic for people aged 60-69 in Nenagh tomorrow
The HSE will be operating a booster clinic in Nenagh tomorrow for people aged 60-69.
The clinic will be open on Monday, November 29, from 8:30am to 12:30pm and 1:30pm to 6pm.
The clinic is located at the Abbey Court Hotel.
The main aim is to give parents some more tools to support their children to make the best college and course choices
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.