Search

06 Dec 2021

North Tipperary rail group welcomes resumed services along Ballybrophy line

North Tipperary rail group welcomes resumed services along Ballybrophy line

North Tipperary rail group welcomes resumed services along Ballybrophy line

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership has welcomed the reopening of the Ballybrophy-Limerick line, following its most recent closure to allow for major improvement works.

Further works are scheduled for 2022.

The most recent phase of works by Iarnród Éireann on the line has seen 7.5 miles of track being relaid and modernised between Roscrea and Nenagh.

Services resumed this Monday, December 6.

NTCRP is committed to improving services along the regional line and making this form of public transport more accessible for the local communities it serves. 

The campaign continues to focus on increasing speeds on the line, reducing journey times, and introducing a middle of the day service for commuters.

NTCRP is continuing to work closely with local communities, local representatives in Tipperary, Limerick, Laois and Offaly, and with Iarnród Éireann management.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media