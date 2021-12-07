Tipperary vaccination centre remains open in Nenagh during Storm Barra
The Covid-19 vaccination centre is to remain open this Tuesday during Storm Barra, according to the HSE.
The centre at Scoil Carmel in Limerick will also remain open.
The centre at Ennis, however, will close due to the severe weather conditions.
The Emergency Department at UHL, Injury Units at Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s and Medical Assessment Units at UHL, Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s will operate as normal. The Maternity Emergency Unit at University Maternity Hospital Limerick will also continue to operate on a 24-hour basis.
Injury units in Ennis and Nenagh are open from 8am to 8pm, and in St John’s from 8am to 7pm, seven days a week.
