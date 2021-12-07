Alert! Parts of Tipperary left without electricity as Storm Barra gathers momentum

ESB is workin gto restore power in three Tipperary communities File photo
Three communities have been left without this morning as Storm Barra gathers momentum across the Premier County.
A total of 16 homes are without electricity at Holycross road, Thurles.
A further 13 are without power in Lawlesstown and seven have no power on Kilross road.
ESB Networks are working to restore services and it is hoped they will be be back by lunchtime or shortly after.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.