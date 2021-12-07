Latest: Tipperary vaccination centre closes and outpatients cancelled due to Storm Barra

All outpatient appointments at UL Hospitals Group and all appointments at the Covid-19 vaccination centres in the Mid West have been cancelled for the rest of today, Tuesday, due to Storm Barra.

This decision is effective from 2pm on December 7 and follows a meeting of the Mid West Area Crisis Management Team.

The affected hospitals are:

- University Hospital Limerick

- University Maternity Hospital Limerick

- Ennis Hospital

- Nenagh Hospital

- St John’s Hospital

- Croom Orthopaedic Hospital

The affected vaccination centres are:

- Limerick (Scoil Carmel)

- Ennis (Ennis Hospital)

- Nenagh (Abbey Court Hotel)

Anybody with a hospital outpatient appointment or vaccination appointment after 2pm is requested not to travel and their appointment will be rescheduled as soon as possible. The decision is being taken in the interests of patient and staff safety as travel conditions are expected to be hazardous later this afternoon and into this evening.

"We regret that this decision will also affect patients who were scheduled to have procedures across our sites today. Affected patients are being contacted directly by the hospital," they said in a statement.

At this point UHLG expects that all scheduled care at its hospitals and appointments at its vaccination centre will operate as normal from Wednesday morning, December 8, subject to an assessment of any storm damage.

The Emergency Department at UHL, Injury Units at Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s and Medical Assessment Units (GP referral) at UHL, Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s will operate as normal. The Maternity Emergency Unit at University Maternity Hospital Limerick will also continue to operate on a 24-hour basis.

Injury units in Ennis and Nenagh are open from 8am to 8pm, and in St John’s from 8am to 7pm, seven days a week.

The group has put in place arrangements to ensure the continuation of essential services for chemotherapy and dialysis patients as well as those coming in for urgent surgery.

"We are working closely with HSE MidWest Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service, An Garda Siochana and Limerick City and County Council on the response to this adverse weather warning. UL Hospitals Group management will continue to closely monitor the developing situation throughout the day," they said.