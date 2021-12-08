Gallery: Transition Year Drama Trip to Belfast for Coláiste Mhuire

Starting out and the Titanic Museum

From School Days in the Tipperary Star.

In November, a group of us TY’s went on a drama trip to the city of Belfast. The drama we have covered this year is called ‘Across the Barricades’. Ms McElwee and Ms Buggy wanted us to learn more about the history of the Troubles and of Belfast, where the drama is set. We went on this trip to get a better understanding of the Troubles, partition, and the communities of Protestants and Catholics often divided in the North of Ireland.

We set off bright and early on Monday morning at 6.45am from the school. On the way up, we stopped in a shop to break up the three and a half-hour-long journey. As we neared the border, our bus driver Bart gave us a brief description of how the border works/worked and told us the significance of the places we passed through.

Our first stop on this trip was the Titanic Museum. The museum was built on the site of the former ‘Harland and Wolff shipyard’, where the original Titanic was built. The museum told the story of the Titanic, through her construction and launch, to its maiden voyage and its successive place in history. This museum fascinated us with its life-sized replicas of rooms on the titanic, and we had a lot of fun with the interactive activities.

