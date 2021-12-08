Kelly confirms extra beds on the way for Tipperary University Hospital
The HSE has told Deputy Alan Kelly that 33 new beds in St Michael’s Unit in Tipperary University Hospital will be open by the end of 2022.
The Labour leader said that following on from hi questioning of the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, regarding the potential opening of new beds in St Michael’s Unit he had been informed by the HSE that they aimed to open the beds in the last quarter of 2022 or at the latest the first quarter of 2023.
“This is very important news and very welcome. It is good to finally have a date for the opening of these new beds on the record from the HSE and I look forward to them being delivered,” he said.
Deputy Kelly said that the beds will be a huge enhancement to the service provision of the hospital.
“It’s critically important that the HSE plan for staffing these new beds as well in tandem with the ongoing works,” he said.
