World choir record attempt to feature Tipperary composer Brendan's You Raise Me Up

Tipperary songwriter and composer Brendan Graham's You Raise Me Up has been chosen in an attempt to create a world record for the number of choirs singing the one song at the same time.

The attempt will be the finale on tonight's programme at the EXPO Dubai World Choir event.

Nenagh-born Brendan said that he was "very honoured" that You Raise Me Up will be the finale piece at EXPO Dubai World Choir event with the attempt at new world record for a choir.

Around 90 choirs have already signed up to take part and this could be even more before the finale itself.

The event will be led and coached by conductor David Brophy who is renowned for creating special choirs in Ireland.

Last July, the same song was chosen as a global tribute to healthcare workers at the frontline of the battle against Covid-19 when around 8,000 pianists took part in a global piano recital organised by Playground Sessions, in a partnership between Quincy Jones Productions and the Hal Leonard Corporation.

Free tickets for the EXPO Dubai World Choir performance can be had from tobeirish.ie/event/expo-world-choir-you-raise-me-up/

It will also be streamed live this evening at 7.30pm on the National Concert Hall and Tourism Ireland YouTube channels.