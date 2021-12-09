Search

09 Dec 2021

Tipperary County Council housing department receives staffing boost

Tipperary County Council housing department receives staffing boost

The Housing Department of Tipperary County Council has received a welcome boost with the news that Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien, has approved five new posts for the local authority’s housing delivery team which will assist in reaching their social housing targets.

'Housing for All', the Government’s new housing plan, commits to increasing the capacity of Local Authorities to initiate, design, plan, develop and manage housing projects.

The five new housing posts in Tipp break down as four technical and one administrative, and there are a total of 211 across the country.

