Fixture made for Drom & Inch's Munster clash with Kerry champions

Drom & Inch's impending Munster Intermediate semi-final against Na Gaeil of Kerry has been fixed this morning, and the mid men will not have far to travel again as they host the Kerry champions in Templetuohy.
The game is fixed for Sunday, December 19th at 1.30 in the mid Tipp venue, and Drom will be hoping they can cuase an upset after doing the business the last day out against Portlaw.
Drom & Inch V Na Gaeil in Templetuohy, Dec 19th @ 1.30
Tipperary man Declan Kelly pictured with Willie Connors - the Teneo deal ends at the end of December and Tipperary County Board will announce a new sponsor soon
