North Tipperary Hospice Movement camper van goes on tour

The North Tipperary Hospice fundraising draw for a fabulous five-berth campervan continues apace and to promote sales they are embarking on a countywide tour this weekend, December 18 and 19.

This will give all intending ticket purchasers a golden opportunity to view this luxurious vehicle in which, with a bit of luck, they could be heading off on their staycations or vacations when the weather improves in 2022.

The campervan, which has been supplied by Pat Horan Motors, Aglish, commences its tour in Roscrea on Saturday morning and will be on display at Castle Street outside the White House from 10am till 12pm.

On Saturday evening the tour will wind its way to Nenagh where, decked with festive lights, bells and whistles it will take part in the now famous Christmas Tractor Run.

On Sunday morning it will visit Templemore where the camper will be parked in the Square from 11am to 1pm and the movement will end its magical tour in Thurles where it will be on display on Slievenamon Road between the Garda station and the shopping centre from 2pm to 4pm.

People are being invited to come along to one of these locations and admire this beautiful Etrusco Campervan worth €75,000 which can be yours for a mere €25 per ticket. Tickets are limited to 7,995 and the draw will take place on March 31, 2022 or 14 days after all tickets are sold, whichever is sooner.

Tickets will be available at designated locations in each town throughout the weekend and are available online at any time at www.winacamper.ie

Meanwhile,, if you’re struggling to find that gift for the person who has everything why not give them a ticket or two in our draw and in doing so you will be supporting the wonderful work being done by North Tipperary Hospice throughout the county over the past 30 years.

North Tipperary Hospice Movement relies on you to fund its in-home care services as well as supporting cancer patients and their families through its cancer support centres, Suaimhneas in Nenagh and Suir Haven in Thurles, as well as its outreach centre in Roscrea.

“We are so grateful for your continuing support and are confident that you will help us to make this venture a resounding success,” they said.

The service’s hardworking Nenagh Fundraising Committee is operating a pop-up shop in CICI (beside Easons) on Pearse Street which will open daily from 11am to 5pm from this Thursday, December 16 to Wednesday, December, 22. You can pop along and get from tickets there from one of our volunteers. We look forward to meeting and greeting you all.

A spokesperson for North Tipperary Hospice Movement said that they were continually blown away by the efforts many individuals and groups make to raise much needed funds.

This Christmas, as indeed for many in the past, Pat and Patricia Ahearn have once again switched on their magnificent Christmas Lights Show at their home in Yewston, Nenagh. Bring along all the kiddies to see this amazing Christmas Wonderland where donations will be accepted for North Tipperary Hospice and Carmha.

Our friends in the Yougharra Christmas Swim are celebrating their 30th annual event and this year due to Covid restrictions the swim will take place virtually with all proceeds going to North Tipperary Hospice. Full details are available on their Facebook page and donations can be made through the iDonate platform.

The Nenagh Brass Band will give their traditional Christmas Eve Concert at the Market Cross from 2pm to around 3.30pm and they have yet again selected the hospice movement as the sole beneficiary of all donations . Come along to enjoy the music and immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit.

“We thank all those generous people for their time and efforts on our behalf and wish them and all our loyal supporters and their families a very Happy and Safe Christmas and a Peaceful, Healthy and Prosperous New Year,” they said.