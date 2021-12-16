Tipperary man in middle of road had removed some of his clothing

A Roscrea man was found in the middle of the road with some of his clothes removed, Nenagh Court was told.

Luke Wright of 141 Glencarrick, Roscrea, pleaded to being drunk in public and threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Newline, Roscrea, on July 19, ,2021.

The court heard the gardaí were on patrol when they observed Mr Wright in the middle of the road and he removed some of his clothing.

He became abusive towards gardaí and was brought to Templemore Garda station.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath asked if there were any members of the public present and when told there wasn’t she dismissed the threatening, insulting or abusive behaviour summons on the basis that there was no one else in the vicinity at the time.

Mr Wright told the court that in relation to being drunk, he had been out and “just drank too much”.

Judge MacGrath said that if he paid €100 to the court poor box before February 24 she would strike out the summons.