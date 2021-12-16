Tipperary Golf: New gents and ladies captains announced at Slievenamon

Tony Condon and Mairead O’Donnell are the new Gents and Ladies Captains for 2022 at Slievenamon Golf Club
Both the Ladies and the Gents Club held their Annual General Meetings last week and Captain Sean Aylward and Lady Captain Teresa O’Brien handed over the torch to their successors, Tony Condon and Mairead O’Donnell. There was much appreciation expressed for the fantastic work Sean, Teresa and their respective Committees had carried out throughout 2021, with our Competition and Handicap Committees coming in for special praise for all their efforts and a special mention for John O’Sullivan for the huge organisation he put in to arranging the Mixed Competition every Monday.
Despite the many challenges presented in 2021, it was universally acknowledged that the course itself is looking better than ever, thanks to the ministrations of Paul Kenny and his team, while Heather Bailey and her team in the Office (Trish, Mary and Evan) ensure that all the administration needs of the club are met efficiently and with great good humour.
With that core team in place, and the new committees ready and chomping at the bit, we are all looking forward with great optimism to a fantastic 2022.
