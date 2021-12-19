Senior Soccer at the CBS Thurles

Thurles CBS U19 Soccer team
Thurles CBS U19 Soccer team had a convincing win over a strong Cashel Community School side in Round 2 of the Munster Senior Cup. Goals from Michael Anthony McCarthy(2) and Donnacha Troy ensured that CBS won out three nil. A solid team performance, especially in the second half, was key to securing the win. We now await the draw for the last 16.
From School Days in the Tipperary Star
Over the last ten years much has been done, in tandem with nature to celebrate the changes inherent in each turn of the year.
