Further disruptions announced to the Ballybrophy line in North Tipperary next week
Iarnród Éireann has announced further alterations to services in Tipperary on Tuesday and Wednesday of the coming week.
The 6:30am from Limerick to Ballybrophy will operate to Nenagh only. A bus will go from Nenagh to Ballybrophy.
Bus transfers will be in place on the 10:08am Ballybrophy to Limerick.
Service alterations Limerick - Ballybrophy via Nenagh— Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) December 17, 2021
Tuesday 21.12.21 & Wednesday 22.12.21
06.30 Limerick - Ballybrophy will operate to Nenagh only. Bus transfers will operate Nenagh - Ballybrophy
10:08 Ballybrophy - Limerick bus transfers will operate.
Last week and over the weekend, several services on the Limerick/ballybrophy line were disrupted by staff shortages caused by Covid-19.
Over the last ten years much has been done, in tandem with nature to celebrate the changes inherent in each turn of the year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.