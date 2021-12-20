Roscrea Trail Blazers hillwalking club

Roscrea Trail Blazers

On Thursday night last The Trail Blazers had their well attended night walk around Golden Grove and Orange Hill. The weather on the night was perfect for walking and on returning to Dromakeenan School Carpark the group were treated to Mulled Wine, Tea and Coffee, and home made baking supplied by the members.

Thanks to Monica Carroll in Tesco’s, Deirdre in Super Value, Monica Mc Nicholas and especially Theresa Watkins for setting up the stall at the carpark, without their continued support and generosity the Christmas walk would simply not happen.

Thanks to everyone who supported the club during 2021 and hopefully we can count on their continued support during 2022. Happy Christmas to all our members and friends, have a great and safe Christmas.

We will be running a walk on St Stephen’s day, The Devil’s Bit Loop, Distance: 8 km, Time: 2.5 hours, Grade: Moderate/Strenuous. Meeting at The Devil’s Bit carpark at 9 am and all are welcome, young and old Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated. If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest.