New officers elected at Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams GAA Club

Stephen Grifefy of Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams
KNOCKAVILLA DONASKEIGH KICKHAM GAA
Senior AGM
Following our AGM on December 12 the following officers/managers were elected for 2022
Chairperson: Pat McCormack
Vice Chairperson: Kevin Farrell
Secretary: Noreen Marnane
Assistant Secretary: Sinead Carr
Treasurer: Pauline Fitzgerald
PRO: Thomas Hayes
County Board Rep: Sean Bradshaw
Child Welfare Officer: Trish Power
Games & Development Officer: Paul O'Dwyer
Intermediate Manager: Paudie Slattery
Junior Hurling Manager: Fergal O'Brien
Junior Football Manager: Tommy Landers
U21 Manager: TBA
U19 Manager: Davy Horgan
