Tipperary gardaí step up checkpoints in countdown to Christmas
Tipperary garda checkpoints will continue to be in operation over the Christmas period.
Two male motorists were arrested on suspicion of drink driving in recent days, one at Kenyon Street, Nenagh, last Thursday, the other on Church Road, Nenagh, on Monday.
Also in the last week, gardaí have been notified of further incidents of online fraud.
Three of these resulted in the loss of €5,000, €2,300 and €2,200 from victims' bank accounts.
It is understood that all of these incidents involved an injured party clicking on an email or text message link, which enabled the fraudster to take control of their account.
