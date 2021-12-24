Cashel tidy towns hard at work for Christmas

Cashel towns tidy town committee were hard at work the last few days as they cleaned up a momumental amount of litter and rubbish in the lead up to the Christmas holidays.
The committee were busy at work cleaning up around the Ring Road, the Camas Road, and then on the Clonmel road which was laden with rubbish. See pics below:
Back: John Hally, Sandra English, Colm Heaney, Uachtarán Larry McCarthy, Annette Carroll and Elaine Cummins. Front: Martina Flynn and Tara Stafford
