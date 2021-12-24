Search

24 Dec 2021

Tipperary footballer is the top goal scorer in Ireland

Tipperary football captain Conor Sweeney has been one of the best forwards in the game for the past ten years, and recent research into the scoring statistics backs that up.

Sweeney is the joint-top goal scorer in intercounty football since 2010, scoring a prolific 39 goals in that period, and is matched only by Cillian O'Connor of Mayo who also finds himself on 39 goals.

Out of those 39 goals, Sweeney has notched 12 from the penalty spot, and has also scored 244 points, with 155 of those coming from play.

The picture below outlines the top five in that category, with Bernard Brogan top of the goals from play chart.

The Ballyporeen man isn't the only Tipperary man to make the extensive list, as Michael Quinlivan features along with retired former forward Barry Grogan in joint 14th with 24 goals.

