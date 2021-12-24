Golf Tournament at Clonmel in memory of Maurice Fehilly on Thursday next

The late Maurice Fehilly - a golf tournament in his memory will be held at Clonmel Golf Club on Thursday next, December 30.
Maurice Fehilly Memorial Golf Tournament
On Thursday, December 30 a golf tournament in memory of the late Maurice Fehilly, a long-time loyal and very popular club member, will be staged at Clonmel Golf Club. This will be a 3-Man Open Scramble event. This will be a full scramble played off 1/10th of the combined handicap
Maurice is always remembered among the members of Clonmel Golf Club, and far beyond, and we look forward to his memory being honoured annually.
Booking for this event opened on Thursday, December 22 so get your entry in as soon as possible.
