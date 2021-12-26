Boherlahan Dualla goal their way to U21 B Mid title success

Boherlahan Dualla 4-16

Upperchurch Drombane 0-16

Goals win games and that was the decisive factor for Boherlahan Dualla as they comfortably claimed the U21 B mid title against Upperchurch Drombane in Littleton earlier today.

First half goals from Patrick and Brian Og O'Dwyer in the first half gave Boherlahan a healthy 2-9 to 0-9 lead at the break, and despite an early purple patch at the start of the second half from Upperchurch, Boherlahan had too much for their opponents, with Padraig Ryan's second half double putting the game out of sight by the 54th minute.

The opening quarter got Boherlahan off on the perfect footing as they came storming into the game from the off, with Patric O'Dwyer setting up Brian Og O'Dwyer to goal from close range within the first two minutes.

The sides were trading points thereafter until just before the water break when the roles were reversed for Boherlahan's second goal, with a fine run and pass by Brian Og setting up Patrick O'Dwyer to fire home and give the sash a seven point lead at that stage.

Upperchurch were struggling massively to keep up with their opponents, and were relying heavily on Pat Ryan for scores from frees in the first half, as Boherlahan finished the half well with more scoring threat and conversions; John Ryan, Brian Óg O'Dwyer and Patrick O'Dwyer the scorers in chief as they led by six at the break.

In fairness to the 'Church, they upped the ante in spades at the start of the second half with three Pat Ryan frees reducing the gap to three by the 38th minute.

But that was a false dawn for the mountain men, as Boherlahan took complete control after the second half water break, with a brace of excellently taken goals from Padraig Ryan along with Brian Og O'Dwyer points put the seal on a game that they never looked like losing.

Top performers on the day for Boherlahan came mostly from men named O'Dwyer, with Brian Og in fantastic form, along with Patrick, Gerard, and Martin Paul, while Euan Ryan, Tomas Burke and James Murphy hurled very well.

John and Keith Ryan battled hard all day in a losing performance for Upperchurch, who despite their best efforts, couldn't get the better of the Boherlahan defence, as the victors swallowed up the running game of their rivals to clinch the U21 B title.

