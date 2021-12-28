Tipperary Sports Predictor 2021 competition ends in a three-way dead heat!

Limerick captain Declan Hannon lifts the Liam McCarthy Cup Picture: Sportsfile
THREE-WAY TIE IN SPORTS PREDICTOR
It was a very close run thing to decide who was the real sports brain over the past year in one Tipperary GAA Club's Sports Predictor competition.
At different times of the year it looked like there was going to be outright winners in the Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun's-run competition but it seems the handicapper got this race spot on with three crossing the finishing line in a dead heat.
The prize, no doubt friendly bragging rights and hopefully the chance to defend the title once again in 2022. More details in the coming months.
Anyway, congratulations to Noelle Healy, Dublin; Conor Healy, Cappauniac and David Slattery, Cashel who officially tied for first place in the Galtee Rovers St. Pecaun’s 2021 sports predictor competition.
Bingo in Ballingarry on this Saturday, New Year's Day run by Gortnahoe Hall Committee. Check it out.
