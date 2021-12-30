Search

FIXTURES: Minor camogie finals on New Year's weekend

There are still some outstanding fixtures left to be played to their conclusion in the 2021 camogie schedule, as the Minor B & C championship and shield finals take place this New Year's weekend.

The C championship is the first game to take place on Sunday the 2nd of January, which sees an all north affair between Newport/Ballinahinch and Kilruane MacDonaghs throwing in at the Ragg Camogie Grounds at 11am.

Also at the same throw-in time of 11am in Dundrum, Drom & Inch will face off against Cahir in the Minor B Shield final.

The following days action commences with the clash of Moycarkey Borris and Shannon Rovers which gets underway at the Ragg Camogie Grounds at 11am.

Finishing the weekends action will be the Minor C Shield final fixture between Templemore and Moyle Rovers at 11am with the venue yet to be confirmed. See official Tipperary camogie website for details.

