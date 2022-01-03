Nenagh's Barry Coffey extends loan spell with Cork City

Nenagh footballer Barry Coffey has extended his loan spell with Cork City from Celtic until June.

The midfielder gained valuable experience with City last year, scoring five times in 12 appearances, and manager Colin Healy is delighted to again call on the services of a 20-year-old he’d first coached during his time with Ireland’s underage squads.

“Barry made a big impact after coming in last summer, so we are very pleased to have him back here again,” said Healy, whose City side begin their 2022 SSE Airtricity First Division campaign on February 18 away to Bray Wanderers.

“Barry has shown that he has an eye for goal and we are looking for more of the same from him again in 2022.

“It is great to have him back on board, and I would like to thank Celtic for their assistance in getting this deal done.”

For Coffey, the timing of the deal, just before preparations for the new season begin, is ideal. “I’m delighted to get it done and delighted that it is done before pre-season starts, so I know what I am doing and where I am going. Coming back to Cork City is a very exciting way to start 2022. I am very excited for the club and the team, and the aim now is to push on and, hopefully, have a great season.”