06 Jan 2022

Nenagh walking club’s Christmas festival is a success

The club is grateful to the leaders for putting in so much effort

Nenagh Walking Club launches social scenic walks

Nenagh Walking Club

Tipperary Star Reporter

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The Festival of Walks held by Nenagh Walking Club over the Christmas season proved very successful and even the weather obliged most days with lots of winter sunshine and fresh air to help us along the way.


The club is grateful to the leaders for putting in so much effort to make sure everyone is safe while enjoying a few hours on the hills in good company away from the cares of the world.
We had 118 participants walk with us over the eight days so the turkey is well walked off and we are looking forward to all the club has to offer in the year ahead.


This Thursday, January 6, Willie will lead a moderate hike from Silvermines mining sites along open hillside and forest track .Full hiking gear required.


Registration in advance to Willie at 087-2265926
On Sunday, January 9, Maxine will lead a road walk around the valley of Ballina with views of Lough Derg on the way. Good level of fittness required. Departing from Ballina national school at 11am. Registration in advance to Maxine at 087-1272531


As always new members and guests are welcome to participate on three walks before committing to join the club.
Athbhliain faoi shéan is faoi mhaise daoibh go léir.

