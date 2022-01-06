Tipperary TD welcomes funding for digital hub and new streetscape in Nenagh

Deputy Alan Kelly
The announcement of €1.2m in funding for the proposed digital hub at the former Rialto cinema site in Nenagh has been welcomed by local TD Alan Kelly.
The funding was announced this Thursday by Heather Humphreys, Minister for Rural and Community Development, under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.
"I am so delighted that €1.2m has been approved for the old Rialto cinema site in Nenagh. This also includes plans for a complete redevelopment of the site behind the hub, a new streetscape and public amenity area," said the Labour Party leader.
Deputy Kelly congratulated Tipperary County Council, its chief executive Joe MacGrath and Nenagh district manager Marcus O'Connor for having the foresight to purchase the landmark building and making the application.
"This will be a great addition to Nenagh and its public offering in such a iconic building and a wonderful location. It is yet another addition to a really positive changing town centre and ensures that virtually the whole of the Banba Square area is a public realm," said Deputy Kelly.
