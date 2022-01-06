Tipperary team behind Nenagh digital hub plan are praised by local councillor

The team behind getting Nenagh's plans for a digital and enterprise hub at the former Rialto cinema site in the town has been praised by local councillor Seamus Morris.

Th hub, which will also see town housing and a new streetscape received €1.2m this Thursday under the Rural Regeneration Fund. The news was announced by Minister for Rural Enterprise Heather Humphreys.

"It is great news that the Rialto cinema site has been awarded €1.2m towards a €1.4m project that will develop the site as an enterprise hub, and a centre for town housing, and a new streetscape," said Cllr Morris.

The Independent councillor said that this will add to the €800,000 consultants' brief for the town's historical and cultural quarter and the €10m national centre of excellence for sustainable energy and Martyrs Road and the recent purchase of the Lisbunny Industrial Estate by the municipal district and also the opening of the new innovative tourist office.

"The Urban Regeneration Development Fund (URDF) and the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) team of Martin Walsh, Rosemary Joyce and Marcus O'Connor are putting together top class applications which are getting over the line successfully due, of course, with their ability to work with State bodies like Fáilte Ireland and our planning team," he said.

Cllr Morris said that Nenagh was "lucky" to have such skilled, innovative operators and this was putting Nenagh ahead of other applications.

"Nenagh is driving on also thanks to the fantastic Nenagh Live team who kept coming up with great ways promoting the town, and watched by hundreds of thousands of people across the world. I am proud to be a small cog in the wheel," he said.