06 Jan 2022

Football boss Power confirms huge blow as star player opts out of 2022 campaign

Michael Quinlivan

Tipp footballer Michael Quinlivan

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Michael Quinlivan will not be lining out for Tipperary senior footballers this coming season due to work commitments.

Tipperary senior boss David Power confirmed the 2016 All-Star along with his Clonmel Commercials clubmate Pádraic Looram and Drom and Inch’s Emmet Moloney are not in his plans for the 2022 campaign.

Dublin-based Quinlivan previously stepped away from the panel in 2020 before the pandemic prompted his return after which he contributed to the county’s first Munster SFC title in 85 years.

Emmet Moloney has decided to going travelling for the year, while Pádraig Lorram has opted out due to work commitments, while Tipp have also to deal with the loss of stalwart Brian Fox who retired last year.

Tipperary are set to face Limerick in Sunday’s McGrath Cup Group B game in Rathkeale before they host Kerry next Wednesday evening.

