Tipperary vaccination clinics transformed into child-friendly centres

UL Hospitals Group vaccinator teams have been sprinkling some creative and artistic magic to transform the Mid-West Covid-19 vaccination centres in Nenagh, Limerick and Ennis into child-friendly spaces, as the vaccination programme reaches the youngest members of the population.

Ahead of the start of scheduled appointments for children aged 5-11 years this Friday morning, January 7, youngsters of that age with underlying conditions had the first experience of the new arrangements when they attended the centres for vaccination earlier this week.

Following the success of the programme for children aged 12 and over, vaccination staff have similarly been tailoring their greetings and interactions towards the younger age cohort, and efforts have been made in all three centres to soften the clinical appearance of the sites.

Nora Barry, operations manager of the Mid-West Covid-19 vaccination centres, said: “This effort is aimed at softening the appearance of the sites for young children who may well be quite overwhelmed by the prospect of receiving a vaccination against Covid-19, which they will have all heard so much about at home from older siblings, their parents, and on the news.”

She revealed that they were adding colourful posters and wall art to the interiors of the vaccination booths, and every child vaccinated will receive stickers. A member of staff will be on hand in the post-vaccination waiting area to talk to any child who might like to ask questions about vaccination, and we will also give the children a little snack treat when they’re leaving.”

Vaccinators and administration staff have created beautiful illustrations on the vaccination booths, providing great reassurance for younger children waiting in line with their parents or guardians to be called into the booths for vaccination. The feedback we’ve been getting - from children and parents/guardians alike - has been very positive, Ms Barry added.

With vaccination of very vulnerable and at-risk children ongoing, the online registration portal is open for parents/guardians to register all other children aged 5-11 years at https://bit.ly/3JFIQmt

Parents and guardians must register their children, and provide consent for the vaccination, prior to attending. No exceptions can be made.

This can be done either online or by telephone. The swiftest way to register is online. All a parent or guardian needs to register a child is:

- parent/guardian’s own mobile phone number

- parent/guardian’s own email address

- che child’s PPS number

- the child’s Eircode

Anyone who is unable to register online may register by phone via the Covid-19 helpline at Freephone 1800-700700, from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, or 9am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

After you register, you will be sent a text message with the vaccination appointment details three to seven days before the appointments. The HSE aims to schedule the appointment within around three weeks of registration.

The first scheduled appointments for children aged 5-11 will take place this Friday afternoon, January 7, followed by a full day of scheduled appointments for that age group on Saturday January 8, in all three centres.

Walk-in vaccine booster dose clinics will also be held in the coming days, starting today (Thursday) in all three centres for the 16-29 years age group, then for the 30+ years age group on Friday morning, and for the 16-29s all day on Sunday. For anyone who has yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19, there are walk-in Dose 1 and 2 clinics across all three centres this Thursday, 9am-7pm in Limerick and Ennis, and 2pm-7pm in Nenagh.

Also this Friday and Sunday there are booster clinics scheduled under the new SwiftQueue self-referral appointment system for vaccine booster clinics, which is now open to the 16-29 years age group at https://bit.ly/3qfRcbs