Search

07 Jan 2022

People on trolleys at Tipp University hospital as January numbers exceed 2021 figures

People on trolleys at Tipp University hospital as January numbers exceed 2021 figures

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

The INMO says that trolley figures today are double what they were for the same day last year.

General Secretary of the nurses union, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says the health service is facing into a very different January this time around.

353 patients are on trolleys today, with University Hospital Limerick again the worst affected with 45 people waiting for a bed, while there are also 14 people at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel on trolleys.

The INMO estimates that just over seven percent of nurses are currently on Covid-related leave.

The union is calling for the cancellation of non-emergency activity until at least the end of January, and air quality improvements for hospitals.

Upfront burial fee Tipperary County Council plan is stalled despite over €100,000 outstanding

Tipperary angling clubs invited to apply for Inland Fisheries sponsorship programme

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media