People on trolleys at Tipp University hospital as January numbers exceed 2021 figures

The INMO says that trolley figures today are double what they were for the same day last year.
General Secretary of the nurses union, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says the health service is facing into a very different January this time around.
353 patients are on trolleys today, with University Hospital Limerick again the worst affected with 45 people waiting for a bed, while there are also 14 people at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel on trolleys.
The INMO estimates that just over seven percent of nurses are currently on Covid-related leave.
The union is calling for the cancellation of non-emergency activity until at least the end of January, and air quality improvements for hospitals.
An artist’s impression of the proposed Centre of Excellence which will be at the cutting edge of energy technology
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.