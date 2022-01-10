Tipp Town Revitalisation Group disappointed by funding snub

Members of the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force have committed to continue their work despite a funding set back.
The group was among those behind an application seeking 1.3 million euro for three projects which would develop Dan Breen House, Canon Hayes Recreation Centre and a tourism attraction at Tipperary Racecourse.
Unfortunately, the application didn’t receive any funding under the latest tranche of Rural Regeneration and Development Funding, with the Tipp Town task force expressing their disappointment at the setback, but say there will be further opportunities to apply for financial support.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.