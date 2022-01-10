22 years waiting for under 21 'hurling revenge' in Tipperary

Last week we noted that Mullinahone won their last South Tipperary Under 21A hurling title in 1999. Our team got to the county final that year, but in that county final played in the early days of January 2000, we lost to Cappawhite.

Revenge has been a long time coming, but on Sunday last 22 years later, we faced the Cappawhite Gaels again, this time in a county semi-final.

The game took place in Golden on Sunday in what only be described as desperate weather, again in early January.

This time the game went better for us. We started well and built up a good lead by the first water break. In the second quarter the “Lovely Village” hit back and gradually cut our lead.

At half time, we led by a goal 1-9 to 0-9.

In the third quarter, both sides did well, but a second CJK goal gave us back our earlier daylight.

Our lead of seven points in the third quarter looked comfortable until Cappa goaled with about eight minutes to go.

Our backs held firm and didn’t panic, and as the referee Joe Leahy blew the long whistle, we were in front by six points and after 22 years of waiting revenge had been achieved.

The Mullinahone team who lined out last weekend was Stephen Hickey, Cillian White, Daire O’Brien, Sean O’Dwyer, Conor O’Brien, Rian O’Halloran, Conor Whelan, Martin Kehoe, Oisin Drennan, Patrick Hayes, Mikey O’Shea, Shane Morris, Danny Dunne, Josh Rowan and Eoin O’Dwyer.

In the final next week, we take on Moycarkey Borris as our present squad seek to emulate the feat of John Leahy’s heroes of 1989. Hopefully, the weather will be somewhat kinder.

We must be very thankful to those who provided us with streaming of the semi-final on Sunday last.