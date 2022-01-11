Save the date for Tipperary Fashion Show on Friday, March 18

A date for your diaries, Friday, March 18 in Knockavilla Hall we will host a fashion show.
SAVE THE DATE FOR WEST TIPPERARY FASHION SHOW
A date for your diaries, Friday, March 18 in Knockavilla Hall we will host a fashion show.
Following on from the success of our last fashion show in 2019 we can guarantee another great night's entertainment to rival the very best from the likes of London, New York or Milan.
Save the date!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.