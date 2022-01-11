Interested in becoming a soccer referee in Tipperary - Fantastic pay on offer!

Cahir Park 50/50

Congratulations to Emma White last week's 50/50 winner who scooped a jackpot of €375. Well done Emma. You can buy your tickets from local businesses, committee members and online too. Visit our Social Media Pages for details.

Last Man Standing Update

There are now 52 Players remaining heading into Week 7. Thanks to all who supported with proceeds raised going to Hugh O’Brien fund.

Refereeing

Interested in becoming a referee and earning fantastic weekly pay from the sport you love? Make contact today.

Coaching

Are you looking to begin on the coaching pathway for 2022? Please Private Message the Cahir Park Page with expressions of interest.

All Weather Pitch

Please contact the office on 052 7443850 for further details of the limited availability of the all weather pitch.

Community 6 a Side League

Get ready, we're ready! Are you looking to get fit for the New Year? Are you and the squad looking to try something new or even looking for additional football? Fancy competing for a once in a lifetime international call up to represent your country at the Six a Side World Cup?

We have the answer! Reserve your space in our industry leading six a side league and play in the BEST league, on the BEST pitch in town with a standard for everybody! Why not make 2022 the year of change, fitness and football? See our Facebook page for a link to join up. There is FREE ENTRY for the month of January (usually €50) with very limited spaces remaining.