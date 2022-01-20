Search

21 Jan 2022

Cashel Palace listed as one of most exciting hotel openings by prestigious magazine

Cashel Palace listed as one of most exciting hotel openings by prestigious magazine

20 Jan 2022

The highly-anticipated opening of the Cashel Palace Hotel in Ireland this year has been listed as one of the most "exciting" in the world.

The prestigious Conde Nast Traveller magazine lists the Cashel resort as among 'the most exciting new hotel openings coming in 2022'.

Extensive renovations have been under way on the building since it closed its doors back in 2015, its new owners are planning to reopen the hotel in March with guests from across the world set to flock to the luxury accommodation in Cashel

Conde Nast Traveller magazine writes that it is "excited" to see the redevelopment of the hotel, as well as the new spa and three acres of gardens.

"An 18th-century, Palladian pile of an estate – Cashel Palace has cut an imposing figure over Co Tipperary since the 1730s.

"The original hotel closed in 2015 and was taken over by Relais & Chateaux a few years later. After a couple of pandemic-related delayed opening dates, we’re excited for a proper peek of the restored interiors, which have played host to Jackie Kennedy, Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor and Princess Diana in its former life.

"Three acres of gardens are yours to wander and a slick spa has been added, but there are also original fireplaces and centuries-old windows for history buffs to admire."

 

The other hotels listed as among the most exciting openings this year include:

  • One Hundred Shoreditch, London, England
  • Cashel Palace, Ireland
  • The Retreat at Elcot Park, Berkshire, England
  • Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland
  • Borgo Sant Andrea, Amalfi Coast, Italy
  • Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Qatar
  • Sextantio Rwanda, The Capanne Project
  • The Fox at Oddington, Cotswolds, England
  • Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy
  • Casa Cook Samos, Greece
  • Hotel La Palma, Capri, Italy
  • 100 Princes Street, Edinburgh, Scotland
  • Cap Karoso, Sumba, Indonesia
  • One & Only Aesthesis, Athens, Greece
  • Hoxton Brussels, Belgium
  • Habitas Santa Teresa, Costa Rica
  • Sommerro, Oslo
  • Bulgari Rome, Italy
  • COMO Le Montrachet, Burgundy, France
  • Six Senses Crans-Montana, Switzerland
  • The OWO, Raffles, London, England

Local News

