Search

26 Jan 2022

Tipperary Covid rule-breaker 'didn't like the chipper in Borrisoleigh'

Tipperary Covid rule-breaker 'didn't like the chipper in Borrisoleigh'

Borrisoleigh: Covid-19 rule-breaker was in Nenagh because he didn't like the chipper in the village

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

26 Jan 2022 5:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A Borrisoleigh man was caught by gardaí outside the limit imposed during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, Nenagh District Court was told.

John McGrath of Knockanevin, Borrisoleigh, was found in Nenagh - 23.5kms outside his limit on January 20, 2021.

The court heard Mr McGrath had been found parked in Springford Industrial Estate and when asked by the gardaí why he was outside the 5km limit he replied that he “didn’t like the chipper in Borrisoleigh”.

His solicitor, Johnny Spencer, said that Mr McGrath had gone to Nenagh to get chips.

“I have to admire his honesty,” he said.

Mr Spencer said that his client was 20 years old and was earning €240 per week.

He asked if Mr McGrath could make a payment to the court poor box.

“I note he gave an explanation but it was not a valid one,” said Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.

She said that if Mr McGrath paid €400 to the poor box by April 8, 2022, she would strike the matter out.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media