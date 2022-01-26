Tipperary Covid rule-breaker 'didn't like the chipper in Borrisoleigh'

Borrisoleigh: Covid-19 rule-breaker was in Nenagh because he didn't like the chipper in the village
A Borrisoleigh man was caught by gardaí outside the limit imposed during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, Nenagh District Court was told.
John McGrath of Knockanevin, Borrisoleigh, was found in Nenagh - 23.5kms outside his limit on January 20, 2021.
The court heard Mr McGrath had been found parked in Springford Industrial Estate and when asked by the gardaí why he was outside the 5km limit he replied that he “didn’t like the chipper in Borrisoleigh”.
His solicitor, Johnny Spencer, said that Mr McGrath had gone to Nenagh to get chips.
“I have to admire his honesty,” he said.
Mr Spencer said that his client was 20 years old and was earning €240 per week.
He asked if Mr McGrath could make a payment to the court poor box.
“I note he gave an explanation but it was not a valid one,” said Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.
She said that if Mr McGrath paid €400 to the poor box by April 8, 2022, she would strike the matter out.
Fr Richard Geoghegan pictured in the presbytery of St Nicholas Parish in Carrick-on-Suir in 2015 after the building was damaged by fire. Picture Anne Marie Magorrian
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.