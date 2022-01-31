A deserved victory for the Abbey CBS sets up Munster football final appearance

The Abbey CBS claimed a spot in the Munster college’s football final after a hard fought victory over Cork outfit, Colaiste Treasa, Kanturk in a game played in Fitzgerald Park, Kimallock. The West Tipperary side had to dig deep to win this game against a well prepared and motivated side from Duhallow. The conditions in were ideal for football and both sides produced a cracker.

In the final analysis, a strong finish won the day for the Abbey. Late goals from Orrin Jones and Conaill Grogan saw the Abbey take a 6 point lead entering injury time, a lead they would not relinquish propelling them into their second final in a row in this grade

The Abbey set the tone from the beginning of the game with Orrin Jones pointing a free after good work from Paddy Downey. The Cork boys got on the scoreboard early with a score of their own from Newmarket sharpshooter, Hugh O’Connor. The rest of the half was hard fought and the game moved with a ferocious intensity. The side traded goals with Orrin Jones and Grantis Bucinskas scoring for their respective sides to leave the score level at the interval 1-5 apiece.

Two minutes into the second half Paddy Kennedy claimed an excellent score to restore the Abbey. However the Kanturk held firm, limiting their opposition to just 2 more points in the 3rd quarter while tagging on three of their own. This left the game again level as both teams entered the final quarter. The Abbey gradually wore down their opponents in the closing stages where they outscored the North Cork side by 5 points

It was a fine team effort with all the team and subs contributing to this victory. The defence was superb, well marshalled by Raymond Kelly and Simon Crehan, Shane Maher and Darragh O’Brien. Paddy Kennedy and Stephen Dee worked hard at midfield while up front Conor Martin, Cian O’Dwyer and Evan Hawkins worked tirelessly for the team.

Colaiste Treas for their part contributed to the contest with Colin Walsh, Hugh O’Connor and Grantis Bucinskas prominent The Abbey now progress to the Munster decider where they will meet Mount St. Michael Rosscarbery or St Michaels Listowel

Teams

Abbey CBS: Robbie McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Shane Maher (Arravale Rovers), Raymond Kelly (Arravale Rovers), Darragh O’Brien (Aherlow), Paddy Downey (Oola), Simon Crehan (Aherlow), Aidan Duggan(Kickhams), Paddy Kennedy (Galbally), Stephen Dee (Solohead), Eoin Doocey (Arravale Rovers), Orrin Jones (Kickhams), Conor Martin (Cappawhite), Cian O’Dwyer (Galtee Rovers), Evan Hawkins (Arravale Rovers), Caleb Molloy Hickey (Arravae Rovers) Subs Used: Liam Carew (Aherlow), Conail Grogan (Galtee Rovers), Eoin Halpin (Galtee Rovers),

Colaiste Treasa, Kanturk: Ronan Cashman (Kanturk), Dara Murphy (Dromtarriffe), Michael Lane (Newmarket), Dylan O’Connor (Kanturk), Jamie Harrington (Croke Rovers), Ronan Heffernan (Croke Rovers), Jack Sheahan (Lismire), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Rory Sheahan (Kanturk), Donnacha O’Doherty (Kilshannig),Grantis Bucinskas), Conor Sheahan (Kanturk), Brian O’Sullivan (Croke Rovers), Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket), Evan Magner (Killavullen). Subs Used: Cormac Hartnett (Boherbue), Cormac O’Sullivan (Croke Rovers)