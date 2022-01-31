Search

01 Feb 2022

A deserved victory for the Abbey CBS sets up Munster football final appearance

Munster Colleges SFC Corn Dhonncha Ui Nuanain Semi-Final

A deserved victory for the Abbey CBS sets up Munster football final appearance

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Jan 2022 1:10 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The Abbey CBS claimed a spot in the Munster college’s football final after a hard fought victory over Cork outfit, Colaiste Treasa, Kanturk in a game played in Fitzgerald Park, Kimallock. The West Tipperary side had to dig deep to win this game against a well prepared and motivated side from Duhallow. The conditions in were ideal for football and both sides produced a cracker.

In the final analysis, a strong finish won the day for the Abbey. Late goals from Orrin Jones and Conaill Grogan saw the Abbey take a 6 point lead entering injury time, a lead they would not relinquish propelling them into their second final in a row in this grade 

The Abbey set the tone from the beginning of the game with Orrin Jones pointing a free after good work from Paddy Downey. The Cork boys got on the scoreboard early with a score of their own from Newmarket sharpshooter, Hugh O’Connor. The rest of the half was hard fought and the game moved with a ferocious intensity. The side traded goals with Orrin Jones and Grantis Bucinskas scoring for their respective sides to leave the score level at the interval 1-5 apiece.

Two minutes into the second half Paddy Kennedy claimed an excellent score to restore the Abbey. However the Kanturk held firm, limiting their opposition to just 2 more points in the 3rd quarter while tagging on three of their own. This left the game again level as both teams entered the final quarter. The Abbey gradually wore down their opponents in the closing stages where they outscored the North Cork side by 5 points

It was a fine team effort with all the team and subs contributing to this victory. The defence was superb, well marshalled by Raymond Kelly and Simon Crehan, Shane Maher and Darragh O’Brien. Paddy Kennedy and Stephen Dee worked hard at midfield while up front Conor Martin, Cian O’Dwyer and Evan Hawkins worked tirelessly for the team. 

Colaiste Treas for their part contributed to the contest with Colin Walsh, Hugh O’Connor and Grantis Bucinskas prominent The Abbey now progress to the Munster decider where they will meet Mount St. Michael Rosscarbery or St Michaels Listowel

Teams

Abbey CBS: Robbie McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Shane Maher (Arravale Rovers), Raymond Kelly (Arravale Rovers), Darragh O’Brien (Aherlow), Paddy Downey (Oola), Simon Crehan (Aherlow), Aidan Duggan(Kickhams), Paddy Kennedy (Galbally), Stephen Dee (Solohead), Eoin Doocey (Arravale Rovers), Orrin Jones (Kickhams), Conor Martin (Cappawhite), Cian O’Dwyer (Galtee Rovers), Evan Hawkins (Arravale Rovers), Caleb Molloy Hickey (Arravae Rovers) Subs Used: Liam Carew (Aherlow), Conail Grogan (Galtee Rovers), Eoin Halpin (Galtee Rovers), 

Colaiste Treasa, Kanturk: Ronan Cashman (Kanturk), Dara Murphy (Dromtarriffe), Michael Lane (Newmarket), Dylan O’Connor (Kanturk), Jamie Harrington (Croke Rovers), Ronan Heffernan (Croke Rovers), Jack Sheahan (Lismire), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Rory Sheahan (Kanturk), Donnacha O’Doherty (Kilshannig),Grantis Bucinskas), Conor Sheahan (Kanturk), Brian O’Sullivan (Croke Rovers), Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket), Evan Magner (Killavullen). Subs Used: Cormac Hartnett (Boherbue), Cormac O’Sullivan (Croke Rovers)

Tipperary footballers relieved after National League draw with Waterford

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media