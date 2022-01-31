Senator welcomes Ballybrophy track upgrades

Sinn Fein Senator Paul Gavan has welcomed the track renewal commitment on Ballybrophy Rail upgrade.

Senator Gavan, speaking today on the confirmation from Iarnród Eireann that two more miles of track will be replaced on the Ballybrophy to Limerick line said: “I am pleased to see Iarnród Eireann have confirmed that work on a further two miles of track replacement will begin this Saturday the 29th for two weeks until Sunday 13th.

“This will see the upgrading of two more miles of track between Nenagh and Birdhill to continuous welded rail.

“While this work is welcome and badly needed there is still a further 6 miles of track that must be upgraded immediately to enhance journey times between Limerick and Ballybrophy. This work needs to be completed in this calendar year, so that we can then see an additional daily service added.

“I have raised this directly with Minister Ryan recently and made the importance of these works very clear to him, it is great to see the Minister is finally taking my comments on board.

“I will always welcome any inward investment in Limerick around public transport, but it needs to happen now. We will not meet our climate change goals unless these simple fixes are implemented”.