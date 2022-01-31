Tipperary family among those to help local Covid-19 vaccinations pass 500,000 mark

UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare are marking the administration of 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the region with an appeal for the public to remain vigilant against the threat of Covid-19 by attending for booster and primary vaccine doses.

UL Hospitals Group CEO, Prof Colette Cowan, Group COO Noreen Spillane, and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Chief Officer, Maria Bridgeman, visited the Mid-West Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Limerick (Scoil Carmel), Ennis (West County Hotel) and Nenagh (Abbey Court Hotel) last Friday to congratulate vaccination teams on passing the half-million milestone.

The delivery of the half-million Covidvaccines in this region was significantly accelerated in the pre-Christmas period, due to demand for vaccine boosters, and take-up of walk-in clinics both for boosters and primary Dose 1 and 2 vaccines. At least 88,065 booster doses have been delivered to date, and attendances at walk-in clinics have totalled approximately 51,000.

Vaccination of children in the centres has also been very successful. A total of 25,915 vaccines have been delivered to 12-15s in the region to date, and 8,086 vaccines have been delivered to children aged 5-11 years since the start of 2022.

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare vaccination teams have also been busy with mobile vaccination clinics to deliver more than 22,000 vaccine doses to people in residential care settings, mental health services, to adults and children with physical and intellectual disabilities, to the house-bound, prison services, and to many who would have found it difficult to attend the Covid-19 vaccination centres.

Nichole O’Donnell from Emly attended the Nenagh centre last Friday with her daughter Lylah.

“We had a fantastic experience at the Vaccination Centre in Nenagh. It is very well organised – we were in-and-out, no problem. The staff were brilliant and they really made Lylah feel comfortable. There’s a lot of art for the children as well – she loved all the drawings. To reach 500,000 vaccinations in the Mid-West is just amazing. Hopefully this helps bring everything back to normal, and allows us to be safe and to get back out and about again," she said.