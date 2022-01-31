Search

01 Feb 2022

Tipperary councillors in call for assistance to install farm underpasses

Tipperary councillors in call for assistance to install farm underpasses

Safety issue: Cllr John Carroll has called for assistance to allow farmers build underpasses on roads

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

31 Jan 2022 8:16 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A Tipperary county councillor has called for measures to assist farmers build underpasses to allow them move cattle safely across roads.

Cllr John Carroll asked at Nenagh Municipal District Council that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) be asked to assist with technical appraisal and cost reductions when it comes to building underpasses.

“I know it is a planning issue to a small degree but it is a road safety issue,” he said.

Cllr Carroll’s call was backed by Cllr Ger Darcy, who farms at Ardcroney.

“The day is gone when you could have someone walking cattle along the road,” he said.

“Herds, especially dairy herds, are bigger and traffic volumes have increased.”

Cllr Darcy said that, where there were two or three family members on the road flagging down traffic “you are afraid of your life”.

He said that many farmers had built underpasses at their own expense and the costs were “extremely high”.

Cllr Darcy pointed out that, while there were a lot of grants for other issues, none was available to build underpasses as they “fall between all the stools”.

The district cathaoirleach, Cllr Micahel O’Meara, said it was an important issue that should be brought to the full council as farming was a “huge driver” in the county.

He agreed with Cllr Carroll that there should be a focus on the safety issue as it was “totally unfeasible to have huge dairy herds going along the road”.

District manager Marcus O’Connor accepted it was a serious issue and said he would like to see more underpasses being built as the current situation could be “quite dangerous for farmers, the herd and motorists”.

However, he said that an underpass was a structure and was subject to full planning and a road opening licence.

“It has to be done by a chartered structural engineer and it has to be done properly. It is not a simple process,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media