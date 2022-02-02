Drug driver has vehicle seized by Road Policing Unit in Templemore

A motorist had their car seized by the Roads Policing Unit on the outskirts of Templemore yesterday evening.
The driver, who was arrested for drug driving, also failed to produce a driving licence, while it was also discovered that the vehicle had no tax, NCT or insurance.
Elsewhere on the same day, the unit also stopped a tractor which was being driven in the dark with no lights.
The slurry tank being towed by the vehicle was missing a wheel, while the tyres on two of the remaining wheels were bald with wire protruding. See image below.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.