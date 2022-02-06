The late Martin Power, Dualla, who died in his 102nd year - An Appreciation

The passing of Martin Power, Dualla, on Thursday, January 13 in Acorn Lodge Nursing Home evoked fond memories of a man who enriched the lives of so many in his family, friends and community.



Born on the feast of St. Blaise on February 3, 1920, he was only a few weeks short of his 102nd birthday. He was a native of Clonea, Co. Waterford and in December 1956, a new chapter in his life began when he purchased Dualla House and settled into a new community whose lives he shared for many decades.



In Dualla, Martin proved himself to be most enterprising and progressive farmer as he adopted a new approach to farming with new ideas and new machinery. The farm holding which had been in grass for years was turned in to a tillage operation, ditches were removed to provide bigger and more workable fields for the growing of wheat and root crops.



The growing of peas for Bachelors in Athy and the harvesting of the crop was a new feature in the area. He also raised sheep and bred some horses. He provided local employment to workers who remained with him for years as well as seasonal and summer holiday work for school and college students. As the years went by, he increased his acreage by investing in other farm holdings.



Martin, very quickly adapted to community life in Dualla. He was a wonderful neighbour and very supportive to anybody in need. When he arrived, he was accompanied by his widowed sister Mary Lucey and her four young daughters Ann, Margaret, Carmel and Marian. He was a father figure to the family and they also quickly adapted to their new surroundings. They remained with Martin until he married Mairead Shanahan from Upperchurch in 1968.



In addition to working the land, Martin set about restoring Dualla House, then in need of repair. This involved extensive work to help retain its original features. The house, built around the mid 1770’s was first occupied by the Scully family. John Scully who married Catherine Moore from Dublin lived there from 1811-1842. Catherine was a sister of Thomas Moore, poet and music composer of Moore’s Melodies and it was on a visit to Dualla House that he wrote the famous song “Tis the last Rose of Summer”.



As the years went by, Martin and Mairead were also involved in tourism in setting up their home as a Country House for guests as well as receiving bus tours. Martin loved to engage in conversation with the guests and tourists and to demonstrate his sheep dog rounding up the sheep.



In 2018, Mairead and Martin celebrated the Golden Jubilee of their wedding. Family was always very important to Martin and he enjoyed family gatherings. It was a great occasion for him when he celebrated his 100th birthday at his home in 2020. Throughout the day, relatives, neighbours and friends gathered in his home where he had a word of welcome for everybody.



Martin loved to read and recite poetry. He also had a great knowledge of the folklore and local history, not alone of his native Co. Waterford but of his adopted parish which was acquired from interaction with the older generation during his stay in Dualla. Above all, he was a very humble man beloved by all knew him.



Throughout his life, Martin was a great man of faith and a great supporter of community events and of church related activities. For a number of years, his weekly prayer meeting in Cahir was a special occasion for him. At home during his final years, before he was admitted to Acorn Lodge Nursing Home some months ago, he was lovingly supported by his devoted wife Mairead and family. He enjoyed daily walks, a drive to the farm or visits from relatives and friends.



On Saturday, January 15, his remains were reposing at Dualla House and on the following day were removed to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla for Requiem Mass, celebrated by Fr. Thomas Dunne C.C. -interment took place in the adjoining cemetery before a large attendance representative of his family and friends.



Martin was predeceased by his sisters Mary and Della and by his brothers Mossie and Bobby. Also by his grand daughter Ella.

He is survived by his wife Mairead, his son Robert and four daughters Margaret McLoughlin, Marese Coakley, Siobhan Bulfin and Martina O’Reilly. Also by his sister Claire and fourteen grandchildren, Cara, Eimear, Aine, Roisin, Siobhan, Eoin, Orla, Bobby, Grace, Lucy, Tom, Julie, Tom and Ben. Also by his daughter in law Grainne, his sons in law Niall, Steve, TJ and Terry, his sisters in law Marcella Power, Sr. Josephine, Anne Ryan, Sr. Brigid, Nora Ryan and Mary Gould, to whom sincere sympathy is extended.



Peace to his soul.



This Appreciation of Martin's life has been beautifully and skillfully penned by Maura O'Brien, Dualla