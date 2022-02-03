Tipperary hospital visiting restricted due to Covid outbreak

Nenagh Hospital: Visiting restricted due to Covid outbreak
Visiting has been restricted across both inpatient wards at Nenagh Hospital following an outbreak of Covid-19 on Medical Ward 2 at the hospital.
Management of a Covid-19 outbreak on Ward 1 also continues this week, and as a precautionary measure, visiting is not being permitted on either inpatient ward. An outbreak control team has convened and the visiting restrictions are being reviewed on a daily basis.
Access to other areas of Nenagh Hospital is unaffected and can continue as normal.
"We regret any inconvenience the visiting restrictions cause for inpatients on the wards, and for their loved ones. Hospital management has decided that it is necessary to restrict visiting in the interests of patient and staff safety and keeping essential services open for all patients," a spokesperson for University Hospital Limerick Group said.
The proposed primary care campus in Tyone Nenagh. Subject to planning permission, the 80,000 square foot development will be located in the old Nenagh Ormond rugby grounds opposite Nenagh Hospital
Cappawhite GAA Club 10K Run (Carnahalla Loop) and 6K Walk/Fun (Toem Loop) goes ahead on this Sunday, February 6. (File Photo)
Aoife Keyes of St Jude’s, Dublin, left, and Molly Walsh of Mullinahone. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.